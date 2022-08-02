Police officers at Nkwanta-Kpassa in the Oti Region have arrested two suspected mobile phone thieves.

The suspects, Kwasi 22 and Karifa 24 from Togo, were nabbed at a police barrier during a routine police check.

Police corporal at the barrier, Stephen Quashie, who arrested the thieves, told Adom News that about 1:30 am the suspects were travelling on a motorbike without headlight and were impounded.

After a search, the police retrieved mobile phones with sim cards, suspected to be stolen items.

He said after several interrogations, the suspects admitted that the phones were stolen from Agou Junction and other communities after they visited the area under the pretext of job hunting.

They have been detained at the Nkwanta South police for possible prosecution.