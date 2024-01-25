Finding a working defibrillator at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region is akin to the 9th wonder of the world.

It is a device that applies an electric charge or current to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.

If the heart rhythm stops due to cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a defibrillator may help it start beating again.

The sole defibrillator in the regional hospital is currently faulty. Even that device was donated by some foreign

Health workers are distressed and are crying out for a working defibrillator, insisting it is becoming difficult to save patients who are in cardiac arrest.

There is more in the following report by Joojo Cobbinah.

ALSO READ:

My children pleaded with me not to remarry – Patience Ozokwo

Drama as family rejects death reports, forcefully carry corpse to prayer…

Police officer who returned misplaced GH¢2100 to ‘okada’ rider rewarded