The Assembly member for the Anto Aboso Electoral Area in the Shama District of the Western Region, Emmanuel Owua-Awie, has disclosed that an amount of over GH¢55,000 has so far been found at the quarry site after a deadly explosion occurred over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview on Connect FM, he said the found the money during a after the explosion.

“During the search, some guys started picking up money from the site. One of the guys saw huge sums of money. He initially took some of the money to a safe place and decided to come back for more. In the process, the police officers on site spotted him and retrieved all the money. It was counted, and over GH¢55,000 was realized,” he indicated.

He added that, part of the money has since been used to settle the hospital bills of the injured victims.

“It was even good we found that money because it’s the same thing we have been using to pay all the hospital bills of those injured,” he said.

At least five people have been confirmed dead, with five others seriously injured, in an explosion at a quarry site owned by STA-ADDSAMS Enterprise, formerly known as Omni Quarry.

Three Chinese nationals are currently missing. All efforts to trace their whereabouts have since proven futile.

Those who were left injured are also receiving treatment at some medical facilities in the region.

The Minerals Commission, following the incident, revealed that the quarry was operating without a license.

As a result, they were operating at night to avoid arrest.

