Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has disclosed that his marriage was adversely affected after starring in the 1994 film “Glamour Girls.”

Mr Orji was involved in a controversial nude scene with fellow actor Eucharia Anunobi, which sparked significant backlash and rumors.

Speaking on the podcast “Nollywood Hardcore: The Legend’s Untold Story,” Mr Orji explained that negative stories about his role in the film were fed to his wife, leading to tensions in their marriage.

This gossip also prompted his pastor to suspend him from church activities.

The two-part film “Glamour Girls,” directed by Chika Onukwufor, portrayed the lives of independent single women in Nigeria’s patriarchal society who turned to escorting.

The movie highlighted their struggles to balance personal ambitions with societal expectations.

One of the film’s most talked-about scenes involved Mr Orji and Eucharia Anunobi in an erotic bathtub scene.

Reflecting on the film’s impact, he said despite his wife’s understanding of the acting profession, she objected to such role.

He further explained the pressure his wife faced due to the stories circulating about him, adding, that people were putting a lot of things in her mind.

However they learnt to move past the setback.