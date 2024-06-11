Russian vendor of high-precision protection against DDoS attacks and full-stack bots took part at GITEX (www.GITEXAfrica.com) at the common stand «Made in Moscow».

Over the last two years, Russian cybersecurity solutions have been tested and improved by the most powerful and sophisticated cyberattacks from different countries. “Made in Moscow” label on cyber protection products arouses keen interest of everyone who is looking for reliable, battle-tested solutions for business continuity all over the world.

Servicepipe representatives arrived from Moscow to present breakthrough technologies for high-precision traffic filtering at the annual international exhibition GITEX AFRICA 2024. The company provides proprietary in-depth protection solutions for more than 400 companies from different industries — the largest ISP, Telco&cloud providers, government, leading banks, investment and insurance organizations, payment systems, airlines, online stores, media, data centers, etc. Customers note the high accuracy of Servicepipe protection, high-skilled technical support and convenient user interfaces.

Servicepipe has been developing traffic analysis and filtration technologies since 2015. Based on proprietary technologies, the company implements services to protect against automated threats: DDoS attacks, advanced bots, and APT threats. By traffic anomalies detection, Servicepipe helps customers to maintain the highest availability and security of their digital assets.

Servicepipe also conducts security audits and stress testing to assess the readiness of IT infrastructures and web applications for DDoS attacks and high loads.

Now Servicepipe experts are open for personal consulting and business partnership.

“We were glad to take part in this event and meet such a concentrate meet such a concentrated audience of leading IT companies from all over the world,” said Alexander Vakhtin, Director of International Development at Servicepipe. “Now we are ready to present our advanced developments to a wide range of interested companies and potential partners.”

About Servicepipe:

Creating and developing innovative solutions to modern‑day cyber security challenges, Servicepipe safeguards IT infrastructure, websites, apps, online presence and brands of many companies. To keep up with the rapid global shifts and the ever so changing nature of the cybersecurity threats, its team challenges the industry status quo with ML‑driven technologies.

Cyber security products are provided as software, on‑prem, as well as on cloud and hybrid delivery schemes and can be customized according to each client’s unique challenge.

Servicepipe also performs auxiliary services, such as traffic analytics, WAF cloud platform connect, pentest and stress‑test.

– SP DosGate addresses the challenges of DDoS attacks on IT infrastructure and networks with advanced rule builder and modular architecture;

– SP Cybert, based on multifactor traffic analysis and machine learning, detects and blocks intelligent bot attacks to protect web services and apps.

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.Servicepipe.ru/