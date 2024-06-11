Africa Tech Festival (https://apo-opa.co/4bSxObf), the continent’s leading platform for technology innovators, specialists, and thought leaders, has announced that registration for the 2024 edition of its highly anticipated event will open on Monday, 10 June.

Now in its 27th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2024 runs from 11 to 14 November at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa. The Africa Tech Festival Exhibition takes place at the same venue between 12 and 14 November.

Africa Tech Festival brings together stakeholders from across all spheres of Africa’s technology arena to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation. From startup founders to business leaders, policymakers, investors, and rising newcomers, the festival aims to build a more inclusive and sustainable world through technology.

Comprising four anchor events – AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite and AI Summit Cape Town – Africa Tech Festival is Africa’s biggest showcase of enterprise tech innovation across key sectors like telecoms, connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and data centres, green ICT, and media and entertainment. With a focus on showcasing how Africa’s cultural stories are being told through technology, the festival aims to drive positive change and foster collaboration within the African tech ecosystem.

Africa Tech Festival is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees from across the continent and the world, who can look forward to insights from more than 300 exhibitors, and 450 speakers throughout the week.

Topics of discussion at the AfricaCom and AfricaTech anchor events range from the latest tech trends to innovations in telco transformation; meaningful connectivity; AI’s real-world applications across African sectors; innovations in fintech, cloud and cybersecurity; and bold solutions to the biggest challenges across enterprise industry verticals.

AfricaIgnite focuses on the startup ecosystem, with discussions covering everything you need to know to successfully launch a startup, to exclusive networking and members-only events.

The AI Summit Cape Town 2024 is part of the AI Summit Series, a global leader in AI events since 2016. Making its debut at Africa Tech Festival, attendees can expect a dynamic programme exploring how this transformative technology can create a brighter future for Africa. This includes thought-provoking discussions, cutting-edge presentations and plenty of networking opportunities.

-“Africa’s technology landscape is growing at a rapid rate. On a continent where the number of e-commerce (https://apo-opa.co/45lCe7L) users is expected to grow to over 152 million by 2029 and tech startups (https://apo-opa.co/3KCgH1e) are attracting significant local and international investment, Africa Tech Festival is a hands-on demonstration of the power of cross-industry collaboration to create collective value,” said James Williams, Event Director of Africa Tech Festival. “By bringing together key players from across the tech ecosystem, we provide the perfect forum for Africa’s tech sector to connect, learn and ultimately collaborate to drive innovation and positive change.”

“This year, we’re excited to unveil a more technical and targeted content lineup, accompanied by enhanced networking opportunities, Williams added. “We’re building on our reputation as the continent’s biggest tech event, to deliver value-driven experiences that empower attendees to make lasting connections and drive tangible outcomes.”

As well as the world-class content, Africa Tech Festival 2024 is also home to an exciting series of networking and social features, including:

AFest: The biggest celebration in African tech, the renowned Africa Tech Festival Day 1 party with drinks, dancing, and live entertainment with 2000 revellers.

LeadersIn Africa Summit 2024: An exclusive, VIP series of executive roundtable discussions designed to facilitate actionable dialogue between the 100 of the continent’s most influential tech players. This year in a beautiful new off-site venue.

Africa Tech Festival Awards: Celebrating the people, projects and organisations leveraging technology to deliver socioeconomic development.

Next-Gen Summit: Aimed at educating and enabling the next generation of African tech leaders, this new feature will host content, workshops and networking.

EQL:HER Lounge: A space dedicated to connecting and inspiring Africa’s female business leaders, inspirational founders, senior investors, and emerging tech pioneers.

InspiringFifty Africa Awards: A prestigious ceremony recognising the top 50 women making strides in tech careers across the African continent.

Bespoke Networking Features: A host of new sector-, function-, and challenge-led networking features curated to connect you with the leaders most critical to your business goals.

Register now to secure your spot and join us in shaping the future of technology in Africa: https://apo-opa.co/3RlNrQ6

Top Africa Tech Festival 2024 Speakers already confirmed:

Funke Opeke, CEO, MainOne

Nollie Maoto, Chief Data and Analytics Officer – Merchant Services, FNB South Africa

Prasanna Kumar Burri, Group Chief Information Officer, Dangote Group

Simbah Mutasa, Managing Director, Bank of America

Sithembile Songo, CISO, Eskom Holdings SOC

Leo Skarlatos, CEO, AT (formerly Airtel Tigo)

Faith Burn, Chief Information Officer, Eskom Holdings SOC

Mary Mahuma, CIO, Southern Africa, Philip Morris

Samwel Magesa, Chief Data Officer, NBC Bank

Norbert Prihoda, Deputy CEO, Tunisie Telecom

About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival, including anchor events AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite&AI Summit Cape Town is part of the Informa Tech Connecting Africa event series.

A vibrant celebration of Africa’s diverse community of tech champions, Africa Tech Festival is the largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition in Africa, attracting hundreds of exhibitors, more than 450 speakers and more than 15000 delegates.