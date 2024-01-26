Round 22 of the 2023-24 Serie A, will be a must-watch action for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with matches running across Friday 26 to Monday 29 January 2024.

This round in Serie A will once again focus on the race for the Scudetto between Internazionale and Juventus. The latter will be in action first this weekend, taking on Empoli at the Allianz Stadium on the early evening of Saturday 27 January, while the former will have to replay in a tricky clash away to Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in the late game of Sunday 28 January.

“Taking Inter’s victories for granted is wrong, the table doesn’t say this: there is a team [Juve] attached to us, it’s not as obvious as everyone says and it’s not obvious to replace very important players, who have made the history of Inter,” said Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi.

Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri, meanwhile, wants to see his team become even more efficient: “Defensively, the perception is that we risk conceding every time the opponents throw the ball close to the box. We are not as confident as we used to be. With calm, we’ll work on these things because we can’t risk conceding goals out of nowhere. We attack in a better way, but we have worsened defensively.”

The round opens on Friday 26 January with Cagliari hosting Torino and closes on Monday 29 January with Roma visiting Salernitana – where Giallorossi manager Jose Mourinho still has a question mark hanging over his future.

“Mourinho is very important to me, he brought me here, he is the perfect coach for the team and for the fans, I would be happy if he stayed,” said Roma defender Diego Llorente. “Day by day I look at the quality of the coach but the fan looks at the quality of the person and he connects with the fans in a special way.”

Other matches to look out for are AC Milan hosting Bologna at the San Siro, and Napoli heading to the capital city to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 26 January

21:45: Cagliari v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 27 January

16:00: Atalanta v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Juventus v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: AC Milan v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 28 January

13:30: Genoa v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Verona v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Monza v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:00: Lazio v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Fiorentina v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 29 January

21:45: Salernitana v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360