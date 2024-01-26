Catch some of the most stylish football in the world, as La Liga takes centre stage for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with Round 22 action running from Friday 26 to Monday 29 January 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Barcelona welcome Villarreal to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on the early evening of Saturday 27 January.

While Barca are hoping to put themselves back in the title race, the Yellow Submarine want to rise up the table and put behind them a struggling first half of the campaign.

“I already said it. If you want I’ll repeat it again. The opponent doesn’t need much [to breach our defence],” said Villarreal manager Marcelino. “By shooting four or five times at the goal, and they don’t have to be clear, they score. We are vulnerable. If every game we win they score two goals, like against Celta, it is difficult. We will try to continue working hard to improve this absolutely decisive aspect.”

The two main title hopefuls, Girona and Real Madrid will be in action on Sunday 28 January. The Blanquivermell will be away to Celta Vigo in the afternoon, while Los Blancos will have to wait until the early evening to respond when they face Las Palmas at Estadio de Gran Canaria.

Girona manager Michel continues to play down his team’s chances of winning the title, though he has praised the mental strength of his players: “We have done many things well. My players have an incredible mentality, and resilience in bad times and always try to move forward. Our dream is to go to Europe, but we cannot fight face-to-face with Madrid.”

The round opens on Friday 26 January with Almeria hosting Alaves and closes on Monday 29 January with Granada visiting Getafe, while the key additional match to watch in between sees Atletico Madrid welcome an inconsistent Valencia to the Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 26 January

22:00: Almeria v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 27 January

15:00: Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Sevilla v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Barcelona v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Mallorca v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 28 January

15:00: Celta Vigo v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Atletico Madrid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Las Palmas v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Monday 29 January

22:00: Getafe v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3