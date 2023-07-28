A financial expert, Michael Annan, has disclosed that the sale of coins on streets is a contributory factor to Ghana’s economic crisis.

According to him, coin business is devaluing the currency and causing inflation in the system.

Today, the sale of coins usually on tables along the street and lorry stations has become another form of trading.

Traders who sell coins along the street, speaking to Adom News, said they have suppliers they pay monies to get coins to sell to the public.

Mr Annan urged the Bank of Ghana to immediately stop the coin business.

ALSO READ: