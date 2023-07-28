China earned their first victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup by beating Haiti in Group D, despite playing for more than an hour with only 10 players.

The win for China means England, who beat Denmark 1-0 earlier on Friday, have not qualified for the last 16 yet.

Midfielder Zhang Rui was sent off after 29 minutes for a dangerous knee-high challenge on Haiti’s Sherly Jeudy.

But Wang Shuang scored the only goal, converting a 74th-minute penalty after Ruthny Mathurin fouled Zhang Linyan.

England would have advanced to the knockout stages with a match to spare if China had drawn or lost to a Haiti side ranked 53rd in the world.

The last matches in the group take place on Tuesday, with leaders England, on six points, playing against China, while Denmark face Haiti at the same time.

China and Denmark both have three points, while Haiti, playing at their first World Cup, have zero points but can still qualify if they beat Denmark and China lose to the Lionesses.