Ghanaian broadcaster and gospel music advocate, Kwame OB Nartey, is running for the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Adentan Constituency.

He has, therefore, picked a nomination form at the party headquarters.

OB Nartey and his team were received by Joseph Acolatse, the Chairman of the Adentan Constituency at the party’s constituency headquarters when he went for the forms on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

He expressed his joy and appreciation to the party’s executives for opening their doors, and also seized the opportunity to reiterate his commitment and visions for the constituency.

He also appealed to all party members to regard him as their best candidate, determined and capable of winning the parliamentary seat come December, 2024.

Constituency delegates present were happy at the event and to see OB Nartey successfully pick his nomination forms.

OB Nartey, also an artiste manager, is a gospel presenter, popularly famed for his Live Worship show which used to air on Vision 1 FM.

He is also a member of the Table of Men, an advocacy group in the gospel music fraternity.