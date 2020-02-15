Former General Secretary of the Ghana Christian Council, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has urged the group opposing the compilation of a new Voters Register to seek redress in court.

According to Rev Opuni-Frimpong, who is a member of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Eminent Advisory Committee, it was important for the group to channel it’s grievances through the right forums than to incite violence ahead of the elections.

“We may all have misgivings about issues but we don’t respond to them with bloodshed, it is important to test the law and make it work. They should go to court,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Kukurantumi, Saturday, he cautioned the need for a peaceful election was a collective effort of all Ghanaians.

Rev. Opuni-Frimpong further urged all Ghanaians must ensure there is peace before, during and after the 2020 election.

“Our election must be free and fair, devoid of violence so that we can go about our duties smoothly afterwards,” he appealed.

His comment follows another walkout by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from a meeting called by the EC for technical persons of the political parties and the Commission in relation to the plan for a new Voters Register.

The NDC argued that the invitation letter did not have an agenda, but when they arrived at the meeting on Thursday, it was made clear to them that the decision to have a new Voters Register, had already been made.