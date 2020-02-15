Independent Presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, has revealed he will prefer to contest the election with a Mallam as his running mate.

Although Osofo Kyiri Abosom, as he is popularly known, did not give any clue about when this personality will be announced, he said processes are underway in finding a suitable mate.

“My running mate will be a Muslim who also has a fear of God in him; a Mallam. I just want people who have the fear of God in them. I don’t know any Mallam so I have given it up to the Muslim community and the Chief Imam,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

The man of God added the Chief Imam will soon get someone fit for the position for him.

The Electoral Commission on Thursday, November 21, 2019, presented a final certificate to Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s party as a move to seal his participation in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who is also the Leader and Founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre, has pledged commitment to address challenges Ghana is faced with when voted into power.