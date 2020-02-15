Chief of Apam in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, Nana Edu Ephraim X, has charged President Nana Akufo-Addo and policy makers to implement strong policies on environmental pollution.

According to Nana Ephraim, the policy must focus on arrest and prosecution of individuals who pollute the environment.

“The law makers and enforcement agencies must make sure they arrest and prosecute individuals who are destroying the environment for their personal interest,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, he said the policy must also roll out a roadmap to deal with afforestation in Ghana.

The Chief made this call when the Climate Smart Lass Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with the Apam Senior High School (SHS), embarked on tree planting exercise in the area to mark Valentine’s Day.

Director of Climate Smart Lass, Confidence Mawusi charged Ghanaians to help in the protection of the environment.

Dennis Kpodzah, a teacher at Apam SHS, also called on the government to adopt tree planting programmes to help deal with climate change.