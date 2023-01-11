Former Communications Director at the Presidency under John Evans Atta Mills has visited the tomb of the late Ghanaian leader with wreaths to wish him a happy new year.
Koku Anyidoho, in a video, could be heard saying that he will never wait till occasional anniversaries before visiting the burial site.
He described the late President as “a good man who deserves adoration in all of its manifestations.”
President Mills was the third leader in the present Fourth Republican democracy in Ghana but died five months before the end of his first term.
He also served as Vice President under Jerry John Rawlings between 1997 and 2001.
I am God’s vessel with a divine mandate & I don’t work for mortals to glorify me; I work to glorify my God & to fulfill destiny. At Asomdwe Park this morning cleaning up the tombstone area. This year, God shall do wonders in the life of Atta-Mills Institute. God be praised🇬🇭🙏 pic.twitter.com/TZMosQTMVh— Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 10, 2023
