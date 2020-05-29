A Ghana Education Service security man at the Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School (BOGISS) in the Upper East Region has allegedly committed suicide.

Reports indicate that the deceased, Raymond Atia, was found hanging on a Neem tree on Thursday few kilometres away from the school.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Assembly Member for the Tanzui-Zorbisi-Sokabisi Electoral Area, Adongo Stephen, explained some residents informed him about the incident.

“I rushed to the scene fter a distress call from some residents and it was true so I informed the headmistress of BOGISS where the deceased worked before I proceeded to the Bolga police station to inform the police.

“I came with the police to the crime scene; they saw what happened and removed the body from the tree to the mortuary. We have to tell his family for the necessary actions to be taken,” he said.

Though it is not clear what might have triggered the action, an ADB Bank cheque booklet, a mobile phone and motor keys were reportedly retrieved from him.

A team from the Bolgatanga Police Homicide Unit conveyed the body to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary.