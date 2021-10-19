A private security guard admitted to taking photos of a woman when she was in the washroom, an incident that happened at a petrol station at Parklands, Nairobi.

Mark Ambeyi Mutongoyi, 28, was arraigned at Kibera law courts where he claimed to have taken the video to please his eyes and claimed to have been possessed by some evil spirits.

He was charged with committing common nuisance at Rubis petrol station on the afternoon of October 7 and is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty.

The complainant in the matter had driven in to fuel her car and proceeded into washrooms as the car was being fueled.

The court heard that while inside and just before she left, she saw a mobile phone held while either taking video or pictures of her. She rushed outside but could not see anyone.

She reported the incident to the management and the attendants and guards were questioned.

The victim reported the matter to Parklands police station.

The CCTV at the facility was reviewed two days later and Mutongoyi was identified as having been standing behind the ladies’ washrooms while holding a phone directed at the washrooms through an opening.

He was arrested and admitted to police to have done it. In court, he claimed that it was a minor mischief and pleaded for leniency saying he has two children fully dependent on him.

His case will be mentioned on November 1 when a pre-sentencing report will be tabled before the court.