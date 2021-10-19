Dancehall musician, Samini and rapper Kwaw Kese, have both voiced out after Shatta Wale faked a gunshot attack on Monday evening.

According to Samini, Shatta Wale thought it was all fun to fake his gun attack but the Ghana Police Service will continue to investigate the matter officially.

Chairman @shattawalegh go crack expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin … now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run Accra is #burning. Ok I stop I stop… Bandana ne gy*mii di3 ooooo d333bida smh [SIC].

On Monday, October 18, 2021, rumours broke out that Shatta Wale has been shot by some unknown gunmen.

One of his team members, Nana Dope, alleged that Wale was ambushed by gunmen but managed to escape and was battling for his life at a health facility.

The police, through their investigations, went to Shatta’s house and a number of health facilities but could not find him.

But in a lengthy Facebook post, Shatta Wale apologised to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.

He said he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.

He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a man of God recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

Reacting to this, Kwaw Kese said he is surprised Shatta Wale is faking his death just because he has an album in the corner.

Niggas Dey fake death all just to drop album, the Abodam rapper said.