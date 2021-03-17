The president of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Philemon Laar, has been directed to resign from his position.

This comes on the back of what the school’s management describes as poor academic performance.

This was announced in a statement signed by the school’s registrar, Juliet Adu-Adjei.

“Mr Laar cannot continue to hold himself out as President of SRC as he was not successful at the recently held PLC Part 1 exam and has to repeat,” the statement said.

Management of the school has since asked the election body of the school to conduct a by-election to replace Mr Laar.

