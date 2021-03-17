A driver of a timber truck has reportedly died with his mate trapped under a vehicle after an accident that occurred at Abene, near Abetifi, in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known, but an eyewitness has explained that the accident occurred while the driver was negotiating a sharp curve.

Narrating the incident on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the eyewitness, identified only as Amoah, said the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Wednesday.

He said the car split into three, following the accident with the driver dying on the spot.

The driver’s mate, he narrated, also got trapped under the head of the truck with one of the three timber logs falling on him.

All attempts to rescue the mate who could not help but wail in pain, according to him proved futile.

He said security personnel were yet to arrive at the scene as at the time he left scene.