The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Michael Adofo Abuah, has been asked to step aside.

This is on the back of allegations of misconduct levelled against Mr Abuah.

The directive issued through a statement from the office of the Registrar is, therefore, to pave way for investigations into the matter.

The statement, signed by the Deputy Registrar in charge of student affairs, Lucy Diawuo, indicated a Junior Member Disciplinary Committee has been set up for the investigations.

The statement has, therefore, urged the Judicial committee to ensure there is no vacuum created as a result of the directive for Mr Abuah to step aside.

Below is the full statement: