“I am unable to pay the bills at the hospital, please help me so that I would be able to bury my son,” these are the words of Angel Mensah, mother of a four-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death by his stepmother at Santa Maria in Accra.

Wearing a black sweater, sitting behind the microphone in the studios of Adom FM, the 19-year-old mother wept uncontrollably as she narrates how the child was subjected to inhumane treatment leading to his death.

According to reports, the deceased, Belington Hatchful, also deaf and dumb, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The grandmother of the boy, Stella Hatchful, who confirmed the incident, indicated that the 19-year-old stepmother, whose name was only given as Sandra, allegedly subjected the boy to torture.

But Miss Mensah, who could not control her tears throughout her interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Friday, said his son would not have died if his father had not forcefully gone for him from her aunty’s residence.

“I used to live with my son after my boyfriend sacked me from his place. I had a job which required me to travel and so had to take him to my aunty. I was there one day when my aunty called to tell me his father, whose name is Collins had come for the boy.

“I called Collins and asked why he came for the son and he said he only wanted to be with him and not continue sending me money. Ever since he came for his son, he refused to allow me access to him, he even prevented me from speaking to him on his birthday, and he ended up blocking my number,” she cried.

The mother, who said he gave birth to his son at the age of 15 while in school, said she did not see the boy again until her ex-boyfriend called that he was sick.

“I was home last week Tuesday only for Collins to call and tell me my son had slipped and fell but his mother told me a different story of how the little boy was maltreated.

“I rushed to the hospital only to find my son lying down motionless with bruises all over him only to be told later that he has given up the ghost,” she narrated.

Miss Mensah, who prayed to God to deal with her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend for causing her son’s death, is pleading with the public to come to her aid and she prepares to bury her son.

“My son’s body is currently at Ridge Hospital and because I am unable to get money to pay the bills, it keeps increasing and so I want the public to help me pay the bills and bury my son as well because I want him to be buried as soon as possible,” she cried.

Meanwhile, the stepmother, Sandra is currently in custody at the Sowutuom Police Station pending investigations.

