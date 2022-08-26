The lead operator of the Jubilee and TEN oil fields, Tullow Oil Ghana, has presented a fully furnished new 16-unit dormitory block to Annor Adjaye Senior High School (SHS) in actualisation of its promise to support government’s Free SHS policy through infrastructure development.

The company assured Ghanaians of its continued dedication to developing the country’s oil and gas assets in a safe and sustainable manner for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The 16-unit dormitory block will supplement the region’s existing educational infrastructure and benefit more than 500 students each year.

The Operations Manager of Tullow Ghana, Erwin Sergio Scherpenhuijzen, re-echoed that quality education for all remains the pillar, which is central to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the critical role education plays in society.

Mr Scherpenhuijzen said cognizance of these facts: “That is why in 2018, Tullow Ghana committed to investing $10 million over five (5) years in infrastructure development to support the government’s policy of providing free access for quality senior high school education.”

The support, he said, has already paid off with the completion of a 16-unit Dormitory block at Nsein Senior High School and Sankor Senior High School in the Western Region and Nsutaman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region last year, which cumulatively houses well over 1,500 students.

These additional structures, he said, have helped reduce overcrowding in these schools and enhanced enrolment significantly.

“The pursuit, development, and application of education continue to be a bedrock for global growth, development, and progress. Quality education for all pillars is central to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reflecting the critical role education plays in society,” he said.

“That is why in 2018, Tullow Ghana committed to investing $10 million over the period of five years in infrastructure development to support the government’s policy of providing free access to quality senior high school education,” Mr Scherpenhuijzen said.

Aside the current commissioning, he said the company has actualised announcement of 10 million by already completing 16-unit dormitory block for Nsein Senior High School and Sankor Senior High School in the Western Region and Nsutaman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region last year, which cumulatively houses well over 1,500 students.

At the Annor Adjaye Senior High School he said the facility would directly benefit 442 out of the more than 1,124 student population. “This well-spaced facility will empower the school to optimally accommodate day students or students who would have had to rent nearby hostel facilities, while preventing the spread of any virus.

“Let me say, Tullow Ghana as a company is committed to high-level leadership, we see our Socio-Economic Investment strategy as critical to our success. Our priority areas of capacity building through STEM education and skill development, bolstering local and national economies, and developing shared infrastructure will continue to guide all interventions we make in Ghana presently and in the future,” he said.

Mr Scherpenhuijzen said it is Tullow’s fundamental principle that sustained hydrocarbon development will build a more prosperous social and economic future for the country.

Tullow Ghana he said would like to assure Ghanaians of its continued dedication to developing the country’s oil and gas assets safely and sustainably for the benefit of all stakeholders.

So far the lead operator of the country’s two premier independent oil fields has delivered six fully furnished 16-unit dormitory blocks each with the capacity of 570 students.

It is estimated the six fully furnished blocks with 3,420-bed-capacity have played a very significant role in supporting the country’s Free Senior High School policy.

The dormitory facilities are fitted with improved water supply system, electricity, modern toilet and bathrooms, box rooms, laundry area and dry lines among others, to ensure that occupants have the perfect ambiance to rest and get ready for academic work.

The scope of work also covers the provision of a fully furnished bungalow for the resident housemasters/housemistress to enhance supervision and discipline. The project also comprises the construction of classroom blocks which are currently ongoing.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, commended Tullow Oil Ghana for its commitment to social investment programmes aimed at improving the lives of its host communities and contribution to national development.

The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, said the completion and handing over symbolizes the commitment of Tullow as a good corporate citizen to quality education delivery in the region and other parts of the country.

“Education as we all know is one of the important sectors for the socio-economic development of this country and Tullow has been assisting this sector through the building of classrooms, dormitories blocks, offering scholarships among others.”