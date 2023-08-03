Ghanaian rap giant Sarkodie is the headline act for the 6th edition of the ‘Shutdown All White Invasion Party’ in Minnesota.

The event, which is part of Sarkodie’s Jamz World Tour, is powered by award-winning promoter, Julian Kojo Asiedu, known in the entertainment circles as Jagonzy.

It will see the two-time BET award winner thrill his fans in Minnesota and its environs to his repertoire.

Sarkodie, as part of his Jamz World tour, has headlined over 20 shows in total including the New York’s Town Hall with a capacity of 1,500 seats.

After the success of the New York concert, the most decorated African rapper was again welcomed in grand style in Ohio as he sold out the forum.

DMV and Chicago got their fair share with a back to back sold out show as well and its time for the fans in Minnesota to have their experience.

In talking about the event, the promoter, Jagonzy noted that Sarkodie will bring a different energy and vibe to all party rave heads inside Minnesota and its environs because he is all geared up for a great show.

On the August 18, 2023, fans in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and other neighboring states will welcome the landlord at the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis.

The concert will also feature top local artistes in Minnesota like Beri, Mae Dolls, Daddy Face, H Hardy, Nilo, Udu, Freda, Lisa classic and many more.