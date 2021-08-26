Lawyer and entrepreneur, Sandra Ankobiah, has been inundating her Instagram page with beautiful vacation photos in the past few days.

Her recent one has her showing off her sexy curves with the caption: A little beach therapy.

Known for her expensive lifestyle, Miss Ankobiah shared many photos and videos during her stay at the private beach front property in her wild black and white bikini and hat.

MORE:

Meanwhile, it is no news that Miss Ankobiah is a beach lover as she posts many photos of herself chilling in popular beach resorts across the globe.

Check out her recent photos below:

Sandra Ankobiah‘s curves stand out in this Instagram reel

Sandra Ankobiah looks out to the sea as she chills in a private beach property

Sandra Ankobiah laughs to the camera at an undisclosed beach front

The lawyer Sandra Ankobiah shows off her Versace bag as she cools off at the beach in her white and black bikini and hat.