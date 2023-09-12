Dancehall musician, Samini has dropped a hint about the much-anticipated return of Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, better known as Kaakie, to the music scene.

Kaakie, known for hits like “Too Much,” took a prolonged hiatus to focus on her personal life and pursue higher education abroad.

However, according to Samini, the wait for her comeback might soon be over.

In an exclusive interview on the Adom TV‘s show “Showtym with Andy Dosty“, Samini revealed that, Kaakie currently lives in Ohio, USA.

The reggae and dancehall icon also revealed that, he was the ghostwriter who played a pivotal role in Kaakie’s career.

Samini was elated his mentorship and guidance for several artists who have passed through his hands has propelled them to stardom.

Additionally, he emphasized that the journey to success in the music industry requires talent, hard work, and, above all, blessings.

Samini expressed his excitement about Kaakie’s imminent return.

“I see Kaakie most times. She is in Ohio. She is talking about a comebackband I am thinking about it because I have to do a lot of writing” he added.

