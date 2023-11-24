Independent presidential aspirant, Dr. Sam Ankrah, has dismissed claims of misappropriating the intellectual property of the ‘Man in the Mask’ campaign.

The Investment banker has described the accusations as baseless and unfounded.

Dr Ankrah has been in the news the past days following the launch of his ‘No Masked Promises’ campaign.

The New Force movement accused him of exploiting the ideas of young Ghanaians as his campaign featured a similar mask as used in the ‘Man in the Mask’ campaign.

Accused of intellectual property theft and hijacking their campaign to push his personal agenda, the movement threatened a legal action against him.

But Dr Ankrah has demanded an immediate retraction of what he descries as a defamatory release by The New Force.

“At no point during my campaign have I purported or expressly claimed to be the originator of the so-called ‘Man in the Mask’ campaign. Neither has he claimed anywhere that he is the ‘Man in the Mask.’

At the time of launching his campaign and disseminating his political messages, I refute the existence of a legal or natural person(s) by the name ‘The Man in the Mask’ and #TheNewForce.’ Furthermore, I had no knowledge of any intellectual property rights vested in that person(s) or name,” he insisted.

