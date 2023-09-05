The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced plans to fix all faulty traffic lights across the country.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Nasie Ahmad Yartey, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday.

According to him, they have established the necessary modalities and are awaiting the required equipment to start work.

Aside the repairs, he said they will also launch a sensitisation campaign to educate Ghanaians on the importance of traffic lights.

This educational campaign in collaboration with the media, Mr. Yartey noted will focus on teaching people how to properly maintain traffic lights.

“We will invite the media to join us in announcing and educating the citizens about this crucial undertaking. Education is vital to sensitise Ghanaians” he noted.

While an exact timeline was not specified, Mr. Yartey assured the public that preparations were already in progress.

He said; “We won’t keep the public waiting for long. We will hit the ground running with the repair works and initiate the campaign soon. Within a month or two, we aim to commence this important assignment.”

“By the grace of God, we are at the tail end of the tunnel” he added.

This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Department of Urban Roads is in response to the incessant road accidents attributed to non-operational traffic lights.

