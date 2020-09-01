Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed in an interview with Morayo on TVC, the type of man she would like to get married to.

When asked why she is not married yet, the screen goddess mentioned that she will get married when she wants to and not because the society wants her to.

According to the 45-year-old, she has not found the man of her dreams yet although she was in a relationship not long ago but it didn’t work out.