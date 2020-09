Singer Wendy Shay has released saucy photos on her Instagram page ahead of her yet-to-be premiered song featuring rapper Eno Barony.

The photos had the singer in what looked like a workout gear as she poses for the camera in a long wig.

One thing that couldn’t go unnoticed was her navel piercing that she was showing off in style.

MORE:

She wrote: Happy New Month ShayGang. Are you ready for the Banger to drop on this Friday,the 4th of September?