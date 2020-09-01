Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has confirmed that a 56-seater bus and other major facilities will be acquired through the FIFA Forward 2.0.

The other facilities include a multipurpose court, a swimming pool, and a gymnasium at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence as the GFA hopes to help with the enhancement of the game.

Mr Okraku, who is President GFA, made this known during his speech at the 26th Ordinary Congress at Prampram on Tuesday.

“Through our hard work again, we have been able to access Fifa Forward 2.0, colleagues. And that will ensure that we would access a maximum of $2million for the good of our football association.

“We intend to, among others, purchase an ultramodern 56-seater bus for our national teams. This is so important. This is so so important.

“Here in Prampram, we’re going to put up a multipurpose court, a swimming pool and a modern gymnasium for the use of other national teams,” he added.