Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, was attacked by his own hoodlums, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the area has claimed.

Nii Lante Bannerman claimed the boys, who have now defected to the NPP, attacked him [ Nii Lante] to settle personal scores.

“From what I gather there are these boys who have left the NDC to the NPP ad claim he owes them. As an MP, he should also find ways of approaching these guys and settling whatever scores he has with them,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The Odododiodoo MP, Mr Vanderpuye accused some operatives of the National Security Secretariat of brutalising him.

NPP Parliamentary candidate, Nii Lante Bannerman

The former Sports Minister claims two operatives accompanied by 10 others attacked him in front of the James Town Police station.

But Mr Bannerman maintained that the attack on the Odododiodoo MP had nothing to do with politics.

“These same boys beat me up in 2016 and Nii Lante supported them so it is unfortunate it has happened to him,” he stated.

Although Mr Bannerman admits to knowing the boys, who were named as the perpetrators, he claims none of them is part of the national security.