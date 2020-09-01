A man’s peaceful home was shattered when two large snakes smashed through his kitchen ceiling.

David Tait was shocked when the carpet snakes tumbled on to the kitchen floor of his Brisbane home.

Measuring 2.8m and 2.5m long and weighing 22kg between, the sizeable reptiles then slithered to the bedroom and living room.

Pictures of the aftermath show several ceiling tiles were destroyed in the plummet.

Steve Brown, of Brisbane North Snake Catchers, said the animals were “some of the biggest and fattest” he’d ever seen.

He suggested they were fighting over a third, female snake.

That snake has not been located, leading to concerns that it is still in Mr Tait’s house.

The homeowner expressed concerns at the notion.

He told Today: “‘I don’t care what size it is, I’m not keen on it.”

They left a sizeable hole in the kitchen ceiling (Image: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

They fell onto the kitchen table (Image: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

Thankfully carpet snakes are not venomous.

He said that he had seen snakes around his property before, but never actually in the house.

“We have a lot of bush around here so you do see snakes, but I’d never seen snakes of that size,’’ Mr Tait said.

(Image: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

The two males were likely fighting over a female carpet snake (Image: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

The two snakes were relocated to a state forest close by.

As Australia warms up following its winter snake sightings will become a more common occurence.

According to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, around 3,000 people bitten by snakes in Australia each year.

The snakes were more than 2m long (Image: Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation)

Of that number two typically lose their lives and around 500 people being hospitalized.

Melbourne based Raymond Hoser told The Guardian that Australians will be increasingly likely to encounter snakes in the coming weeks.

“Because people are at home and they’re not out and about … we’ve got a perfect storm where people will see more snakes,” he said.

Mr Hoser added:“If you see a snake don’t go near it. Nine times out of 10 if they’re in your garden they’re passing through.”