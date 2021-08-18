The Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), Dr Emmanuel Srofenyo, has cleared the air on funds for the separation of Siamese twins.

Dr Srofenyo stated categorically that the money is not to be handed to Ridge Hospital as speculated, but it will be used to procure all necessary items needed for the surgery.

He also debunked rumours making rounds on social media about the president’s failure to honour his pledge of footing the GH¢3 million cost of surgery for the Siamese twins.

In an exclusive conversation with Green FM’s news anchor, Obaapa Florence Nyamekye Ceaser, Dr Srofenyo explained that: “I think people are trying to politicise this thing, the money is not to be handed over to Ridge Hospital. We only recently wrote to them the full list of equipment and logistics needed, they will use their system to procure the items. The technical team is yet to come out with the timelines for various stages of the surgery.”

Dr Emmanuel Voado, the neurosurgeon leading the team of 17 surgeons across the country and other specialised areas teaming up to 160 members including cleaners, working together to separate the conjoined twins, added that “we are waiting for the equipment hopefully by the end of the month.”

The Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare on the 7th of July, 2021 visited the conjoined twins at the Ridge Hospital to announce that president Nana Akufo Addo has vowed to pay off the cost of the surgery following an appeal for fund.