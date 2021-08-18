Some 14 suspects linked to a number of alleged robberies and other crimes have been arrested across the country.



In the Greater Accra region, one Ebenezer Ahuma Djietror has been arrested for allegedly robbing and harming two persons at gunpoint on the streets on 11th August 2021.



He has been remanded and arraigned.



Ebenezer Sasu and Emmanuel Quist have also been arrested in connection with a robbery incident at Kasim Buduburam. They are believed to have attacked a victim at knife-point and robbed him of his money.



According to the police in the Central Region, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and they are assisting the police in their investigations to arrest two other suspects.



In the Upper West Region, one Samsendeen Nasil has been arrested for allegedly robbing and raping a young woman on the 8th of August 2021 at a village near Wechau.



Some of the stolen items were found in the custody of the suspect on his arrest and he has been placed before the court over the robbery and rape allegations.



Still in the Upper West Region, two herdsmen have been arrested for robbing and shooting three persons at their home in a village near Wa on the 11th August 2021. They have been remanded in police custody as investigations continue.



Two persons, Gariba Mbonge, 20 and Sanda Abubakr, 20, have been arrested in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy. Knives and mobile phones used for demanding the ransom were also found on the suspects.



Two suspects, Yahaya Dramani and Prince Twumasi have been arrested at Kintampo in the Bono East Region for allegedly robbing a bank manager of GH200 on 11th August 2021.



At Yeji, three suspects, Aremeyaw Mumuni, Philip Nana Aboagye, and Ali Baba Mumuni have been arrested by the police for robbing a resident and shop in the area. They have been placed before the courts and assisting police in their investigations.



On 13th August 2021, eight persons made a citizen’s arrest at Mim and brought one Abudu Fataw to the police station. The suspect is alleged to have stolen a motorbike at gunpoint from the eight persons. The suspect is assisting the police in its investigations.



Three persons have been arrested in the Yigezi community for allegedly robbing and raping a woman in the North East Region. Police are currently interrogating the suspects for the alleged crime.