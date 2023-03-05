Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, has tied the knot with her sweetheart in a beautiful traditional wedding.

The Deputy Attorney-General and her husband in their rich kente showed traditional ‘adowa’ dance moves at their customary marriage to entertain guests.

Diana Asonaba Dapaah

The bride and the groom are subsequently seen in the clip taking several shots in their adorable Kente outfits.

Government officials, wife of actor, John Demulo and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Watch video below:

The Deputy Attorney-General is a lawyer and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

She obtained her Law Degree (LL.B.) in 2008 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where she graduated with first-class honours.

Diana Dapaah undertook her Barrister-at-Law Professional Law Course from the Ghana School of Law and a Master’s Degree (LL.M.) (cum laude) in International Law and Justice from Fordham University School of Law, New York.

Diana is a World Bank-certified trainer in corporate governance, human rights and ADR and has trained lawyers and judges in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Her areas of research include ADR, corporate law and governance and human rights. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

She has also worked at Sam Okudzeto and Associates.