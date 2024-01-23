The Majority Chief Whip and incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, recently shared insights into his past friendship with the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.

During their university days, Annoh-Dompreh revealed that Haruna Iddrisu, who was once the NUGS president and senior to him by three years, made persistent efforts to bring him into the National Democratic Congress (NDC) due to their close bond.

“Haruna was my friend long before my parliamentary days. He was once a NUGS president and had a three-year lead over me. I also later became the NUGS president, creating a strong bond between us. Despite his efforts to bring me into the NDC, my family’s political roots are with the UP (United Party), and I have deep respect for the NDC,” he explained during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Despite Haruna Iddrisu’s attempts, Annoh-Dompreh, who is currently seeking a fourth term in office, remained steadfastly loyal to his political upbringing.

In his perspective, he emphasized that his colleagues have played a pivotal role in shaping his political journey.

