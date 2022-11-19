Residents of Twedie in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region are yet to come to terms with the gruesome murder of a popular restaurant and washing bay operator allegedly by her own brother.

The 50-year-old Afua Akyaa was pronounced dead after being stabbed multiple times in the neck, arms and stomach.

The gruesome murder follows a misunderstanding between the deceased and her elder brother, Osei Kwaku which was later resolved.

Eyewitnesses say the deceased had threatened to evict her elder brother, a painter from her home.

Shocked uncle of the siblings, Kwame Owusu-Adomako tells Joy News he is yet to come to terms with the supposed motive for the murder.

Meanwhile, some residents have besieged the Atwima Kwanwoma District Court at Twedie where the suspect made his maiden appearance in court.

Prosecutor, Superintendent Albert Odei-Quansah told the court the accused had his piles operations financed by his later sister on November 2, 2022.

However, he became offended after her sister asked that he attended a review session alone to enable her attend to other engagements.

He pleaded with the court to remand the accused into police custody to enable police investigations.

When asked by the presiding magistrate if all was okay with him, the accused responded yes.