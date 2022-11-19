Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, says the leadership of the FA has complete trust in the technical team of the Black Stars led by Otto Addo.

Addo will lead Ghana to the Mundial in Qatar with the assistance of George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and Chris Hughton.

Mr Okraku, speaking in an interview, said they trust in the ability of the team put together by the Black Stars technical team to compete against the world’s best at the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday.

“We have absolute confidence in our technical team led by Otto Addo. They’ve been working hard to put a squad that is truly Ghanaian together,” he said.

He urged Ghanaians to offer a similar level of support to the team as they prepare to take on Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Qatar.

“We have to give this technical team respect, we have to give them support and we have to pray for them because it’s not been an easy road,” he said.

READ ALSO

He also added that Ghanaians must be more positive about Otto Addo’s team and their chances in Qatar.

“All the negativity around the team must stop,” he said.

“Let’s be positive, let’s rally around the flag, and let’s make our dear nation great and strong. On the part of the FA, we are very positive,” he added.

The Black Stars wrapped up their preparations for the Mundial with a win against Switzerland on Thursday.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.