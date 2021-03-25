Grandpapa of Hip-life, Reggie Rockstone, says he is no longer interested in anything that has to do with his alma mater, Achimota Senior High School (SHS).

The rapper, in one of his Instagram posts, said it breaks his heart that the school authorities denied admission to students because they were Rastafarians with dreadlocks.

According to Reggie Rockstone, he attended the same school with his wife, hence they have decided to put everything on hold if it has to do with Achimota School.

I have read some embarrassing stuff… my whole family got locks and I am glad the argument came up. We will learn. I am putting an embargo on Motown… it means I am not down with Motown until we get some stuff right.

I am a pan-African and it’s not flying with me… I have been supportive of my school and we have thrown parties – a proud one – but now no. I am looking confused because I am seeing pics of white folks with their long hair and everything… they tell me day students I don’t know… One article that offends me has to do with them allowing Caucasians to keep it wow… Let’s fix this it’s very embarrassing, he said.

MORE:

In another video, Reggie Rockstone said he gets emotional when he thinks about the subject.

My wife was there. I had a great time but this one I don’t like. So don’t call me for nothing. No more year group. We on pause because I like to go where I am welcomed. I’ll leave my politics for myself and we will work behind. I wont say boycott but its on pause [SIC], he maintained.

Meanwhile, dancehall artiste Samini has also slammed the school over the issue in his latest post on social media.