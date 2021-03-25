Finance Minister-Designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed displeasure at former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa deal.

According to him, Mr Amidu did the country and its democracy a disservice for releasing his report without including in it a response from the Finance Ministry.

“For such a report to be put out in the public domain without us or myself as Minister of Finance having a chance to discuss it, is a disservice to our democracy,” he said when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

To him, the government has good intentions for the country, hence the introduction of the deal to make more money from the country’s gold royalties for growth.

“I do not feel that we broke any rule and I think the Attorney General will be able to give you a firm assessment of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, he reiterated President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to take the deal back to parliament for scrutiny.