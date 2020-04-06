A development communication consultant, Lamisi Dabre, has revealed how excited she was after testing negative for a second time to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I was very excited when I tested negative after the second test, because some people who tested negative in their first test later tested positive,” she told Captain Smart on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday,

Ms Lamisi is one of the 1,030 persons held under mandatory quarantine by the government upon their arrival at the nation’s premier airport (Kotoka International Airport) on the day President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives on land and sea border closure took effect.

Ms Lamisi was returning to Ghana after a business trip to Liberia.

She said “we were anxious and didn’t know what to expect since we didn’t know our status. Our temperature was monitored each morning from 8-11 am as well as in the evening before the main test was carried out. I arrived in Ghana on Saturday and my first sample was taken around Sunday midnight.

“They undertook a throat swipe for the test. I was at the LA Palm Royal Beach Hotel and trust me the place was much tensed. You are free to go after the second test, you check out at the reception and you are given your test letter from the Ghana Health Service.”