The Ghana Water Company Limited has revealed it will cost the government about GH¢ 255 million in its quest to absorb three months water bills of Ghanaians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a nation address on Sunday announced Ghanaians will for the next three months enjoy free water as it absorbs the bills.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Braimah explained the estimated cost is because they issue an average of GH¢ 85 million each month to customers.

“Though government has announced free water, we will still bill the usage but it will be issued to government to facilitate payment because we pay our own salaries and operational costs,” he explained.

However, he added they were yet to get a clarification on the free water supply.

“We have to get the policy document and know the extension that is to look at the category of people to enjoy the free water since it is not yet clear if it includes those using for commercial purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, he called for the proper utilisation of water in all homes since more costs would be incurred if water is wasted, especially during the lockdown period when a lot of people are home.