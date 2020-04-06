Television broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti‘s daughter seems to have greatly missed her while observing the mandatory 14-days quarantine.

The ace broadcaster, while in quarantine, described the situation as difficult as she could not get close to her family and the people she loved.

After observing her 14 days quarantine, she finally joined her family on April 5, 2020 after she tested negative again on her second Coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Taking to Facebook to reveal her reunion with the family, she shared a photo of her daughter sleeping on her chest, a posture she descried as a sense of love, affection and belonging.

ALSO READ:

She wrote: “My Sunshine was asleep when I got home and when she woke up, she stayed this way till this morning. A sense of love, affection and belongingness.

“A feeling that I was greatly missed and needed. Errrrmmm by the way, the tissue by me was not for wiping my tears. That’s my story and I am sticking by it.”

Read the post below: