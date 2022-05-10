Netizens have been cracked up after a scene in an upcoming movie Van Vicker is shooting popped up on social media.

The movie features popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani.

In their bid to catch a cruise while on set, the actor called out her colleague’s husband, Austin as he introduced Mrs Faani as his pregnant wife.

Van posted the video on his Instagram page captioned: We back at it. Meet my pregnant wife @chachaekefaani #wearemoviesandmoviesareus @austinfaani how body my guy?

His post has attracted hilarious reactions from fans and followers including Mr Faani.

