A student from the Banda Islamic school in the Banda District of the Bono Region emerged as the best in the Girls in ICT competition held in the region for young females.

14-year-old Hawao Omoro beat 99 other students to emerge the overall best in the regional competition, which was keenly contested by schools in the twelve districts of the region.

Hawao Omoro took home GH₵3,000, a laptop and the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also gave her a special award for the feat chalked.

An ultramodern computer laboratory will be built for her school in Banda.

Other special awards were given to five students who excelled during the training.

Apart from the reward for the best 100 students, ICT laboratories will be built in 20 schools to enable the schools scale up e-learning.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in presenting the winner with her award urged her to take her studies in science and ICT serious.

The Hawao Omoro expressed gratitude to the Ministry and sponsors for the initiative.

She said her dream of becoming a nurse in future will be enhanced with the basic ICT skills acquired from the programme.

Certificates were presented to all girls, teachers and coordinators who participated in the training programme.

The Girls in ICT initiative seeks to introduce girls and young women to ICT, exposing them to opportunities existing in the ICT sector and also inspire them to embrace studies in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

It is also to raise awareness amongst the female gender and ultimately get them to pursue careers in these fields – as the whole world migrates to increased use of digital platforms.

