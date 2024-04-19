1.Our attention has been drawn to a publication by the Ghana News Agency on the subject matter above-mentioned and published on the 22nd day of March 2024, which we find very ludicrous, bizarre and derisory.

It is with high bewilderment and astonishment that Torgbui Samlafo IV and Edward Doe Adjaho are calling for unity at such a forum.

2. We want to state categorically that Torgbui Samlafo is one of the sub Chiefs of Avenorpeme within the Avenor Traditional Area/Council and is accordingly listed in the Chiefs List of Avenor. His predecessors, Torgbui Samlafo II and Torgbui Samlafo III, acted as the right wing of the then Torgbuiga Dorglo Anumah within the Avenor Traditional area.

The title was however, lost to Torgbui Amegavieso in a series of chieftaincy litigations leading to Judgement of the National House of Chiefs in favour of Amegavieso as the rightful right wing of Avenor.

3. Torgbui Samlafo IV and Edward Doe Adjaho instead of eating their humble pie, claimed the Atsiame clan, one of the 13 clans within the Avenor Traditional Area/Council which they both belong is no longer a clan but a traditional area which owes allegiance to the Anlo Traditional Area/Council since obscurities, mysteries, animatics and wonders shall never ceased in this world.

4. It is nevertheless, significant to state the truth that, historically, there is nothing like Atsiame Dukor or Atsiame Traditional Area in any part of the Avenor Traditional Arear/Clan or the entire Volta Region of the Republic of Ghana. Atsiame, truly and correctly is one of the 13 clans of Avenor within the Avenor Traditional Area/Council. This historical simple fact is well known to all and sundry including Torgbui Samlafo IV and Edward Doe Adjaho.

5. Interestingly, Torgbui Samlafo IV and Edward Doe Adjaho among others variously and incomprehensibly style Torgbui Samlafo IV as the head of Atsiame Clan and now the Head of Atsiame Dukor and arrogates to him the status of none-existent paramountcy. which is a mere figment of their warp and twisted imagination and that there is nothing like Atsiame Dukor Paramountcy known in the history of both Avenor and Anlo. According to the history, custom and usages in Chiefdom, the ancestors who went to war and came back successfully have the black stool with a Chief installed on it. We do not have Clan Chiefs in Avenor or anywhere in Ghana. Regarding clans, what we have is Clan Heads who may not even be a chief.

6. The Avenor Traditional Council has made these simple matters clear to Torgbui Sri III and the Anlo Traditional Council and vehemently protested against the recognition of Torgbui Samlafo IV as the Paramount Chief of Atsiame. However, for some bizarre reasons, they still persist in this illegal act of recognition.

7. In fact, traditional councils are a creation of law/statute and no traditional council is by law subservient to the other. The Anlo traditional council has no jurisdictional right whatsoever to seek to elevate or recognised any chief within the Avenor Traditional Area/Council who is not a paramount chief to a paramount status except they want to cause or promote chieftaincy clashes and dispute as Torgbui Samlafo IV and Edward Doe Adjaho are seeking to do in Avenor.

8. During the said ceremony, the former speaker, Honorable Edward Doe Adjaho, in his contribution said that Paramount Chiefs in Southern Volta Region should come together to fight external enemies as done in the past. Does he know that sometimes, some of the small tribes fought among themselves? When peace breaks down, wise men should sit together, resolve their differences and forge together again in unity and not defect to another area or region.

9. The former speaker’s call for unity among Paramount Chiefs in Anlo to propel development in Southern Volta is a very good statement. He also asked the Chiefs of Anlo Traditional Council to be united. But the question is, has any Anlo chief rebelled against Torgbui Sri III? Those who preach unity and peace must practice those values even in their backyard. Examples, they say, are better than precepts. A call for unity is a good thing but charity begins at home. Due to Edward Doe Adjaho, the former Speaker’s attitude and behaviors that have brought division and rebellion against the President and Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Council by Torgbui Samlafo IV, his call for unity, leaves much to be desired.

10. How can Mr. Adjaho stand beside Torgbui Samlafo IV of Avenorpeme, who has declared himself as Paramount Chief of a non-existent Atsyame Traditional Area, which is recognized neither by the Chieftaincy Act, nor by any instrument, custom or tradition thereby causing confusion in Avenor Traditional Area and then ask the chiefs of Anlo and southern part of the Volta Region to be united? Has any Anlo chief rebelled against Torgbui Sri like Hon. Adjaho’s cousin Torgbui Samlafo is doing in Avenor with his tacit support? He and Torgbui Samlafo IV are causing division and dis-unity in Avenor, yet calling for unity.

11. Can Edward Doe Adjaho confidently tell anyone that there is unity in his backyard or hometown at Alagbokope? Has Alagbokope, near Akatsi, not been in the news regularly for chieftaincy disputes and violent activities? How many times has Hon. Adjaho called for unity in Alagbokope, his hometown like the one he did recently at Anloga.

12. Hon. Adjaho, let the world know that about four months ago, your own cousin’s summer huts, metal kiosk with communication equipment among others were burnt down at Alagbokope after he was brutalized. Your other cousin, Raphael Aglago was also brutalised at Alagbokope. Masterminded Chieftaincy and Land disputes are prevalent at Alagbokope. Don’t pretend to be calling for unity. Begin the same at your hometown, Alagbokope with your family members and the people, then move to your chiefs and the chiefs of Avenor before other Areas. You must also live by your words and unite with people politically in Akatsi, the Volta Region and the National level.

With the above explanations, we wish to request for the withdrawal of the said publication.

HEAD OF EDITORIAL, GNA- ACCRA

THE REGIONAL MANAGER GNA – HO

MR. BERNARD WORLALI AWUMEE STRINGER – GNA, ANLOGA

MR. AMEKU RAPHAEL KOFI (SECRETARY), AVENOR TRADITIONAL COUNCIL