Renowned Kumawood actor, Ras Nene, has opened up about a heart-wrenching tragedy he experienced earlier this year—the loss of his beloved baby.

The actor candidly shared that spending time with little kids now brings him immense sadness, as it reminds him of the painful departure of his own child, who sadly passed away at a tender age of three months.

The loss, which occurred in February, inflicted unimaginable grief upon the actor’s heart.

However, despite grappling with this profound sorrow, Ras Nene managed to maintain a brave smile on his face throughout the interview.

He expressed his belief that God has a plan, even when comprehending it seems almost insurmountable.

He exemplified the notion that even in the face of a devastating loss, it remains possible to summon inner strength and persevere with unwavering determination.

ALSO READ: