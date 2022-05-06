Rapper Edem took a moment to showcase his football skills when he passed by the Daybreak Hitz show for an interview ahead of the station’s annual ‘Rep ur Jersey’ sports event.

At the climax of the show, the musician was dared to juggle the ball and he didn’t disappoint the host, Andy Dosty and other panelists who were eager to see him underperform.

The rapper also recounted his sports background, saying he was a better player when it comes to playing football.

Hitz 103.9 FM’s annual ‘Rep ur Jersey’ event is scheduled to come off on May 28, 2022, at the Aviation Social Centre.

