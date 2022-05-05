Rapper, Edem has disclosed he did not make money doing rap music.

This, he said is because majority of Ghanaians do not enjoy rap music.

Edem disclosed this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Thursday.

He revealed that, most of his songs which enjoyed massive airplay across the country, were rap infused with singing.

“My rap songs never paid. My endorsement wasn’t because of rap. My biggest song is ‘Nyornuviade’… the biggest money maker is my ‘Over Again’ song and ‘Koene’.

Edem bemoaned how so-called rap fan base in Ghana don’t support artistes in that genre.

He said “rap fan base in Ghana are all sleeping”.

Edem also blamed Ghanaian DJs for not promoting rap music in the country.

MORE: